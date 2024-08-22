Case of Woman Sentenced to 5 Years for Trying to Vote Is Back in Court

Crystal Mason, the Black woman sentenced to five years behind bars for attempting to vote when she was ineligible to do so, will again be considered by the Texas court of criminal appeals, the state's highest criminal court. The court previously reviewed the case in 2022, when it kicked it back to a lower court after finding that the lower court had erred in upholding Mason's conviction. After that lower court reconsidered the case, Mason's conviction was thrown out in March. Her lawyers hoped that would be that—but the local district attorney appealed the decision, so back to the court of criminal appeals it goes, the Guardian reports. At issue is whether Mason realized she was not eligible to vote (because she was on supervised release for a federal tax felony at the time).