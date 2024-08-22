Trump Was Not a Fan of the Obamas 'Getting Personal'

Donald Trump, who recently said he believes he's " entitled to personal attacks " on Kamala Harris, apparently did not enjoy what he said were personal attacks on him at the Democratic National Convention. "Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle," Trump said Wednesday at a campaign rally in North Carolina, per Politico . "You know, they always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy, don't get personal,' but they're getting personal all night, these people." Barack and Michelle Obama both spoke Tuesday night at the DNC, and made their opposition to Trump quite clear.

Trump later asked the crowd, "Should I get personal, or should I not get personal?" The audience cheered more loudly at the first option. Politico notes the Obamas' speeches Tuesday did indeed mark quite a difference from 2016, when Michelle Obama famously called for Democrats to rise above Trump's inflammatory comments, and the site says that at one point Tuesday, Barack Obama even suggested "Trump's size anxiety didn't just extend to crowd sizes, while looking down at his hands." The audience, Politico notes, "went wild" at the unspoken subtext. Obama's speechwriter says the hand gesture Obama made in that moment was improvised, Insider reports. Interestingly, prior to the Obamas' speeches Tuesday, Trump had relatively nice things to say about them. (More Democratic National Convention stories.)