White House Say Trump Will Veto Bipartisan Tariff Bill

A bipartisan group of senators wants to reassert congressional control over tariffs, but the administration says the bill will be vetoed if it ever makes it to President Trump's desk. Seven Republican senators, including Sens. Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell, have signed onto the Trade Review Act of 2025, which would limit the president's power to impose tariffs, the Hill reports. The bill requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of issuing new—or increased—tariffs. Under the bill, tariffs would expire within 60 days if they don't get approval from Congress. The bill also allows Congress to end any tariff.

"If passed, this bill would dangerously hamper the president's authority and duty to determine our foreign policy and protect our national security," the White House said in a statement sent to congressional offices Monday. The statement said the bill would "severely constrain" Trump's powers and warned that he would veto it, Politico reports. The bill was introduced last week by Grassley and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday that "everybody is concerned" about the stock market falling but he wants to wait and see what happens next, Reuters reports. "I expected some turbulence in the stock market, I think everybody did," the Republican said. "This was a change in policy, a consequential one, but I think we got to let it play out and see what ultimately happens not only in the near term, but in the long term." Republican Rep. Don Bacon plans to introduce the bill in the House, Politico reports. "It's time that Congress restores its authorities here," he said Sunday, per CBS News. He said the Constitution clearly gives Congress "the power of tariffs and taxes," and it was a mistake to give "some of that power to the executive branch."