Latest Foray in Streaming Comes From an Unlikely Source

Chick-Fil-A is expanding its business ... into streaming. The fast food company plans to launch its own streaming platform with original family-friendly programming and is already working with Hollywood production companies and studios toward that goal, Deadline reports. Indeed, it's reportedly ordered 10 episodes of a gameshow from Sugar23 and Glassman Media, the company behind NBC's The Wall. According to Deadline, the current focus seems to be on unscripted programming with a budget of $400,000 per half-hour, though sources say scripted and animated content could come later.

The X Factor alum Brian Gibson is reportedly heading up programming for the platform, expected to launch later this year. If this seems a bit bonkers to you, you're not alone. "Chick-fil-A is reportedly launching a streaming service for some reason," reads the Verge's headline. More seriously, the outlet notes that "a pivot into entertainment production could be part of a bigger advertising or customer data play." It notes Chick-fil-A is owned by the Cathy family, "whose independently managed trust was instrumental in the foundation of Trilith Studios—the Atlanta studio most well known for its frequent work for Marvel."

Chick-Fil-A, which hasn't confirmed any of this, previously produced Stories of Evergreen Hills, a series of short, animated, "vaguely Christmas-y stories about being kind and spreading joy," per Eater, which has some suggestions on future shows. They include "American Chicken Warriors," which amounts to "parkour through the drive-thru window," and "Eat Mor Chikin," a cooking show in which the Chick-fil-A cows show off "all the amazing meals to be made with anything but beef." Per USA Today, one clever social media user has come up with a great name for the new platform: "Flick-fil-a." (More Chick-Fil-A stories.)