Jamestown DNA Reveals a Family Secret

Researchers studying the DNA of a man buried at the colony of Jamestown 400 years ago have uncovered a secret in his prominent family—he was born "illegitimate," which would have been scandalous in his day, per a release at Phys.org . What's more, his family appears to have gone to lengths to keep the truth hidden. Researchers actually studied two skeletons unearthed from a colony cemetery and identified them as Captain William West and Sir Ferdinando Wenman. Both were related to each other and to the colony's first governor, Thomas West, perhaps as first cousins, according to the study published in Antiquity .

Those particular discoveries were not all that surprising. But researchers further determined through William West's DNA that he was born to an unmarried maternal aunt of Thomas West back in England, reports CNN. While that might elicit no more than a shrug today, "illegitimacy was taboo in the 17th century, especially within high-status families," per Phys.org. The West family, as typically happened in such cases, made no mention of William West's lineage in their genealogical records. The secret held for centuries, until his DNA gave it up.

The findings demonstrate how DNA combined with historical sleuthing "can help bring to light narratives that were forbidden or shameful in the past," anthropologist Christine Lee of the University of Mississippi tells CNN. "This in turn gives us a better understanding of how individuals circumvented societal rules."