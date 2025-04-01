Wilmore, Williams: We'd Fly on Starliner Again

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said Monday that they hold themselves partly responsible for what went wrong on their space sprint-turned-marathon and would fly on Boeing's Starliner again. In their first news conference since coming home, the pair said they were taken aback by all the interest and insisted they were only doing their job and putting the mission ahead of themselves and even their families, the AP reports. SpaceX recently ferried the duo home after more 286 days at the International Space Station—278 days more than planned when they blasted off on Boeing's first astronaut flight on June 5.

Wilmore didn't shy from accepting partial blame for Boeing's bungled test flight. "I'll start and point the finger and I'll blame me. I could have asked some questions and the answers to those questions could have turned the tide," he told reporters. "All the way up and down the chain. We all are responsible. We all own this."