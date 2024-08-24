News Chopper Foils Kid's Plans to Play Hooky

A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky, per the AP . The 9-year-old boy left his Brooklyn apartment at around 7am Thursday but did not show up to school, CBS News New York reported. The boy's parents called police, who put out a description of the missing child including the orange tie he was wearing. The CBS station sent a helicopter to the scene, and reporter Dan Rice spotted the boy on the rooftop of his family's building.

"As my pilot Eric Ross and I were circling around the building, we came across a person sitting in a chair over here on the rooftop. We zoomed in with the camera. It appeared to be the child that fit the description of the missing child," Rice said. Station employees called the police, and the helicopter crew hovered overhead until they arrived. "He just packs up his computer and his book bag and goes off with the police officers," Rice said, adding that officers gave the chopper "a big thumbs up."