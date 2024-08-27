Ex-MLB Pitcher's Missing Daughter Is Found

The daughter of an ex-MLB pitcher, who went missing last week, has been found. Brenna Swindell—a 29-year-old mom of three and the daughter of Greg Swindell, who last played for the Arizona Diamondbacks before retiring in 2002—hadn't been seen since Thursday night, per ABC News. That's when she was spotted at a bar in Spicewood, Texas, near Austin, with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who her mother says in a recent Facebook post is known to be violent and has assaulted Swindell in the past. Guidry had also gone missing, and cops say the pair's cellphones had been off since Friday. Swindell's mother noted in her post that the white Kia her daughter and Guidry were believed to be traveling in had been picked up by GPS somewhere in Colorado.