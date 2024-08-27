Ex-MLB Pitcher's Missing Daughter Is Found

The daughter of an ex-MLB pitcher, who went missing last week, has been found. Brenna Swindell—a 29-year-old mom of three and the daughter of Greg Swindell, who last played for the Arizona Diamondbacks before retiring in 2002—hadn't been seen since Thursday night, per ABC News. That's when she was spotted at a bar in Spicewood, Texas, near Austin, with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who her mother says in a recent Facebook post is known to be violent and has assaulted Swindell in the past. Guidry had also gone missing, and cops say the pair's cellphones had been off since Friday. Swindell's mother noted in her post that the white Kia her daughter and Guidry were believed to be traveling in had been picked up by GPS somewhere in Colorado.
Early Monday, however, Greg Swindell posted good news in the case. "She has been found," he wrote on his Facebook page, with no further details offered, per KHOU. "That's all for now. Thanks to EVERYONE who got involved." It's not clear if Guidry was also found. KVUE reports that a felony arrest warrant had been issued for him by the Travis County Sheriff's Office. Per the Austin American-Statesman, Brenna Swindell had told sheriff's deputies last month that she believed Guidry was going to try to kill her. An affidavit for Guidry's arrest warrant, filed Friday, stated that on July 7, he tried to strangle her repeatedly and slammed her head on the floor at an apartment complex. A sheriff's department rep says Swindell had decided to press charges on Aug. 20—two days before she vanished. (More missing person stories.)