Van Nuys establishment hit twice in a week, third time in a year
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 27, 2024 7:43 AM CDT
Self-Defense Store Keeps Getting Burglarized
   (Getty / gorodenkoff)

Irony alert: A story in Van Nuys, California, that specializes in self-defense weapons just got burglarized for the second time in a week and the third time in a year, reports KABC. Overnight Monday, a masked suspect threw a rock through a glass door of NakeStores to steal merchandise, and last week, five suspects did much the same, per KTLA. The store sells items such as pepper spray and non-lethal guns that shoot carbon-dioxide cartridges instead of bullets, per Fox11. The store specializes in Byrna weaponry used by law enforcement as well as citizens. No arrests have been made. (More self defense stories.)

