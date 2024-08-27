Self-Defense Store Keeps Getting Burglarized

Irony alert: A story in Van Nuys, California, that specializes in self-defense weapons just got burglarized for the second time in a week and the third time in a year, reports KABC. Overnight Monday, a masked suspect threw a rock through a glass door of NakeStores to steal merchandise, and last week, five suspects did much the same, per KTLA. The store sells items such as pepper spray and non-lethal guns that shoot carbon-dioxide cartridges instead of bullets, per Fox11. The store specializes in Byrna weaponry used by law enforcement as well as citizens. No arrests have been made. (More self defense stories.)