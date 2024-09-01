Census Reinforces Stereotypes About LGBTQ+ Communities

Gay male couples tend to gravitate toward big cities on the US coasts, while lesbian couples tend to prefer smaller, more pastoral cities or towns, according to 2020 census figures that reinforce some preconceived notions about LGBTQ+ communities in the US, the AP reports.
- Counties with the highest concentrations of male same-sex couple households were those that include San Francisco, Manhattan, Boston, and Washington, DC, according to a US Census Bureau report released last week.
- Some of the highest concentrations of female same-sex couple households were in Hampshire and Franklin counties in the Berkshires, a rural region of western Massachusetts that is home to several colleges, art museums, and theaters. Also in the count were counties that are home to Portland, Oregon; Asheville, North Carolina; and Ithaca, New York, where Cornell University and Ithaca College are located.
- Hampshire County had the largest share of female same-sex couple households in the US, at almost 4%. San Francisco County had the largest share of male same-sex couple households, at almost 6%. In pure numbers, Los Angeles County was tops for both types of same-sex couples, but it's also by far the most populous county in the US, with more than 10 million residents.
- There was some overlap between the 10 cities and counties with the largest share of female and male same-sex couple households—Washington, DC; Richmond, Virginia; and St. Louis.
- Rounding out the list for male same-sex couple households were counties or parishes that are home to New Orleans, Denver, Atlanta, and Fort Lauderdale.
- For female same-sex couple households, the list also included the county that is home to Decatur, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta; and Baltimore.
The locations aren't entirely surprising, since they fall in line with cultural stereotypes of gay men being urban creatures and lesbian women being outdoorsy, says Crissi Dalfonzo, director of the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services at Ithaca College. "Stereotypes often exist for a reason, but they can be problematic because they can take away the individuality," Dalfonzo said. But, although the differences play into some traditional stereotypes, they also may boil down to where male and female couples feel most at ease, says another expert. Gender pay inequity may be a factor, too. Experts say some of the differences may be due to male couples having higher incomes and able to live in more expensive big cities, while female couples are more likely to be raising children.
