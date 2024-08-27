Two actors you likely won't see teaming up on projects in this lifetime: Bradley Whitford and Cheryl Hines. Whitford, maybe best known for his role in The West Wing, went after Hines—the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a star of Curb Your Enthusiasm—in personal fashion on social media, reports USA Today :

As Variety notes, Hines didn't directly address her husband's decision to endorse Trump after he bowed out of the 2024 race. Instead, she kept things neutral: "Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties—Democrats, Republicans, and Independents," she wrote. "It's been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other." Her husband, however, acknowledged that Hines was "very uncomfortable" with his endorsement. (Kennedy's siblings most definitely did not stay silent.)