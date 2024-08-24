Politics / Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 'I Love My Brother, but This Is an Outrage' Kerry Kennedy, other siblings denounce RFK Jr.'s endorsement of Donald Trump By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 24, 2024 7:08 AM CDT Copied Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens before endorsing Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump says JFK and Bobby Kennedy Sr. must be smiling down on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after his endorsement of the former president. Members of Kennedy's family, however, strongly disagree: "Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear," wrote sister Kerry Kennedy in a statement. "It is a sad ending to a sad story." Siblings Courtney Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, and former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend signed it, reports the Hill. "I love my brother, but this is an outrage," Kerry Kennedy said in a separate interview with CNN. Kerry Kennedy leads the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, and she said her late father would "detest" everything about Trump, including his "lying" and "fascist sympathies." Trump and his allies, meanwhile, are thrilled he has received the backing from a member of the Democrats' most famous family, notes the New York Times. In a summer of bombshell political stories, it may be "most remarkable of all," said Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. "A Kennedy has endorsed a Republican." (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.) Report an error