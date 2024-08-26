RFK Jr.'s Wife 'Very Uncomfortable' With His Choice

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s family has made it clear many of them don't support his decision to endorse Donald Trump after Kennedy's own exit from the 2024 presidential race, and now RFK Jr. is addressing the famous family's disagreements. "I understand that they're troubled by my decisions," Kennedy said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. "I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other. They're free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me."