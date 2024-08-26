Politics / Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 RFK Jr.'s Wife 'Very Uncomfortable' With His Choice Kennedy addresses the drama within his family, including with wife Cheryl Hines By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Aug 26, 2024 2:00 AM CDT Copied Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., left, and wife, Cheryl Hines kiss after a campaign event at Independence Mall, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s family has made it clear many of them don't support his decision to endorse Donald Trump after Kennedy's own exit from the 2024 presidential race, and now RFK Jr. is addressing the famous family's disagreements. "I understand that they're troubled by my decisions," Kennedy said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. "I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other. They're free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me." He added that everyone should be able to disagree but still love each other, echoing a point he made last week about his wife, Cheryl Hines. In a post on X Friday, Kennedy expressed gratitude for the "unconditional love" offered to him by Hines despite the fact that he "made a political decision with which she is very uncomfortable." As the Daily Beast reports, Hines has made it clear in the past that she's no Trump supporter. Indeed, in January, Variety asked Kennedy whether he'd consider being Trump's running mate, and Kennedy's response was, "I don't think my marriage would survive it." Hines replied, "I think he's right." (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 stories.) Report an error