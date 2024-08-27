US High School Student Pulls Off US Open Upset

Iva Jovic, a 16-year-old from Torrance, California, pulled off a major US Open upset on Monday, eliminating 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. "Surprised, but not surprised," Jovic said about the result against someone who's been ranked in the top 20, per the AP. "I just had a plan about what I was going to do before we started, and there weren't that many needs for crazy adjustments, because it was going well," Jovic said. "So just kind of sticking to that."
- Milestone: She's the youngest American to win a women's singles draw match at the US Open since 2020, when Katrina Scott also did so at age 16.
- Next up: Jovic plays Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, ranked No. 31, in the second round on Wednesday.