US High School Student Pulls Off US Open Upset

Iva Jovic, a 16-year-old from Torrance, California, pulled off a major US Open upset on Monday, eliminating 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. "Surprised, but not surprised," Jovic said about the result against someone who's been ranked in the top 20, per the AP. "I just had a plan about what I was going to do before we started, and there weren't that many needs for crazy adjustments, because it was going well," Jovic said. "So just kind of sticking to that."

She's the youngest American to win a women's singles draw match at the US Open since 2020, when Katrina Scott also did so at age 16. Next up: Jovic plays Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, ranked No. 31, in the second round on Wednesday.