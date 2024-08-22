Climber Missing Since Sunday in Glacier National Park

A 32-year-old hiker/climber has been missing in Montana's Glacier National Park since Sunday, says the National Park Service . Grant Marcuccio got separated from his group while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak and never showed up at the rendezvous point, reports the Spokesman-Review . No extreme weather is in the mix: Temperatures ranged from a low in the 50s to a high in the 80s, with only light winds and a trace of precipitation on the day he went missing, per NBC News .

The parks service is searching for Marcuccio and is asking other hikers to keep an eye out. Marcuccio was wearing shorts when he went missing, and it wasn't clear if he had other clothing in his backpack. In his favor: Marcuccio is described as an experienced climber, and he is presumably familiar with the terrain and weather—he lives in the city of Whitefish, about 30 miles from the park. Both McPartland and Heavens peaks are taller than 8,000 feet.