Kelce Brothers Strike It Rich With Podcast Deal Travis and Jason sign $100M deal with Amazon's Wondery By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 27, 2024 2:26 PM CDT Copied In this 2017 photo, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, talks to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, after a game. Jason has since retired. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, file) The Taylor Swift economy continues to hum: Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have signed a $100 million podcast deal with the Wondery unit of Amazon. reports Variety. Their "New Heights" show—a mix of sports talk, interviews, and pop culture—had been popular in its own right, but it became a bona fide hit when Travis began dating Taylor Swift last year, per the Wall Street Journal. Travis plays for the Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason has retired as a player from the Philadelphia Eagles. The weekly show, which will remain available on all the usual podcasting platforms, begins its third season on Wednesday, per NBC News. The Journal sees the deal as part of the latest podcasting trend in which "a few blockbuster shows are attracting the biggest audiences and the biggest advertisers." Last month, Wondery signed Dax Shepard to an $80 million deal for his "Armchair Expert" show. (More Travis Kelce stories.)