Kelce Brothers Strike It Rich With Podcast Deal

The Taylor Swift economy continues to hum: Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have signed a $100 million podcast deal with the Wondery unit of Amazon. reports Variety. Their "New Heights" show—a mix of sports talk, interviews, and pop culture—had been popular in its own right, but it became a bona fide hit when Travis began dating Taylor Swift last year, per the Wall Street Journal. Travis plays for the Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason has retired as a player from the Philadelphia Eagles.