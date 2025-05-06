Aniston Was Home When Driver Crashed Into Her Gate

A man was taken into custody after crashing his car into the gate of Jennifer Aniston's residence in Los Angeles on Monday—and the Friends star was home at the time, reports KABC . Los Angeles police say the incident happened just after noon in the Bel Air neighborhood, adding that private security guards detained the driver until they arrived. The investigation is continuing, but TMZ reports that 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was booked for felony vandalism and is being held without bond.

Police have not speculated about a motive, and neither Aniston nor her reps have addressed the incident publicly. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office will decide on which charges to file, if any, once the police investigation is complete. Aniston currently stars in Apple TV's Morning Show. The 56-year-old actor bought the 3.4-acre estate in 2012 for about $21 million, per the AP. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)