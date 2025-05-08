Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down Has a 'Not Real Good' Update

The lead singer for 3 Doors Down ( "Kryptonite," "Here Without You" ) delivered some bad news about the band's summer tour this week, and his own health. Per TMZ , Brad Arnold put up an emotional video on social media on Wednesday announcing he has Stage 4 cancer and that the group's summer concerts are now canceled. "Got some not-so-good news for you today," the 46-year-old told fans in his post, explaining that he'd been sick a few weeks ago and went to the hospital to get checked out.

It was discovered that Arnold had clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of kidney cancer, and that it had metastasized to his lungs. "That's not real good," Arnold conceded, though he added that "we serve a mighty god [who] can overcome anything" and said that he has "no fear" heading into the unknown of his illness. He asked fans to pray for him and assured them he'd be fighting the good fight—including by listening to his own band's "It's Not My Time" as inspiration.

Arnold's announcement attracted support from other big names in rock, per the Los Angeles Times. "If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it's YOU brother," Creed singer Scott Stapp wrote in the comments section of Arnold's Instagram post. Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw added, "May God bless you brother. Showing us how to conquer the darkness with light." (More 3 Doors Down stories.)