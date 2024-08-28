Story About RFK Jr., Dead Whale Causes Uproar

The strange stories allegedly about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. keep coming. The latest involves a whale carcass, and was originally reported more than a decade ago, but just resurfaced, the New York Times reports. Back in 2012, Kennedy's daughter, Kick Kennedy, told Town & Country her father had once used a chainsaw to remove the head of a dead whale he found washed up on a beach in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, during a family vacation. She said he attached it to the roof of their car with a bungee cord and drove it back to their New York home. She cited her father's "eccentric environmentalism" and interest in animal skeletons as his reason for doing so, the Guardian reports.