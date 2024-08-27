'Guns Have Fallen Silent': Oasis Is Reuniting

The band is indeed getting back together, after 15 years no less. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher—after much teasing—announced Tuesday that Oasis will play shows in the UK and Ireland next summer, reports NBC News. The schedule for what is being billed as the Oasis Live 25 tour is here. "The guns have fallen silent," the statement reads, a reference to the brothers' famously cantankerous relationship. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised." Need a refresher? Variety ranks their top 10 songs, beginning with "Champagne Supernova." (More Oasis stories.)