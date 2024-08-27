Entertainment / Oasis 'Guns Have Fallen Silent': Oasis Is Reuniting Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher confirm shows next summer overseas By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 27, 2024 6:06 AM CDT Copied Noel, left, and Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, perform in Vancouver in 2008, a year before the band split up. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) The band is indeed getting back together, after 15 years no less. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher—after much teasing—announced Tuesday that Oasis will play shows in the UK and Ireland next summer, reports NBC News. The schedule for what is being billed as the Oasis Live 25 tour is here. "The guns have fallen silent," the statement reads, a reference to the brothers' famously cantankerous relationship. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised." Need a refresher? Variety ranks their top 10 songs, beginning with "Champagne Supernova." (More Oasis stories.) Report an error