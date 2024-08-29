Backlash Continues After Trump's Arlington Visit

Relatives of fallen service members defend former president; critics call cemetery antics 'disgusting'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 29, 2024 7:26 AM CDT
Amid Arlington Backlash, Trump Posts a TikTok
Donald Trump, center, is seen at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday in Arlington, Virginia.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fallout continues after Donald Trump's Monday visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where members of his campaign allegedly got physical with a cemetery staffer. Some affiliated with the military are slamming the former president and his camp, while others are defending Trump and accusing the Arlington official of "overstepping," per the Washington Post. A senior defense official says although a report of the alleged incident was submitted to cemetery security, the criminal investigative arms of both the Army and Navy aren't looking further into it. More on the cemetery commotion:

  • TikTok: On Tuesday, Trump posted some of the footage from the Arlington event, a move that NPR notes "likely violates a federal law against using military cemeteries for campaigning purposes." Trump is also facing criticism for appearing in photos at the grave of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, where he smiled and gave a thumbs-up.
  • In Trump's defense I: Running mate JD Vance tried to turn the backlash around on Wednesday during a campaign stop in Erie, Pennsylvania, slamming the press and deeming Vice President Kamala Harris "disgraceful" after her campaign called Trump's Arlington antics "pretty sad." "She wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?" Vance said, per the Washington Post. "She can go to hell."
  • In Trump's defense II: The candidate posted statements on Truth Social from some family members who'd been at Arlington to commemorate the third anniversary of the ISIS bombing that killed 13 US service members in Afghanistan, per CNN. "We had given our approval for President Trump's official videographer and photographer to attend the event, ensuring these sacred moments of remembrance were respectfully captured and so we can cherish these memories forever," a joint statement from those relatives read.

  • Section 60: The 14-acre plot in Arlington where the altercation is said to have taken place is where veterans from more recent wars are buried. The Trump campaign wasn't authorized to film and take pictures there. NPR notes that even though Trump has some backup from family members of fallen service members, "the families do not have the power to suspend the rules." The outlet also reports that Trump's camp didn't get the OK from the family of a Green Beret who died by suicide, whose headstone appears in the Trump campaign's photos and video.
  • Other reaction: "I just haven't seen anything this disgusting," retired Army Gen. Paul Eaton, whose father is buried at Arlington, tells the Post. "It is completely inappropriate to do any kind of political activity on a federal installation, and it is immoral in my terms to conduct any kind of self-serving activity on a cemetery with the graves of our fallen."
