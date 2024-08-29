Backlash Continues After Trump's Arlington Visit

Fallout continues after Donald Trump's Monday visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where members of his campaign allegedly got physical with a cemetery staffer. Some affiliated with the military are slamming the former president and his camp, while others are defending Trump and accusing the Arlington official of "overstepping," per the Washington Post. A senior defense official says although a report of the alleged incident was submitted to cemetery security, the criminal investigative arms of both the Army and Navy aren't looking further into it. More on the cemetery commotion:

TikTok: On Tuesday, Trump posted some of the footage from the Arlington event, a move that NPR notes "likely violates a federal law against using military cemeteries for campaigning purposes." Trump is also facing criticism for appearing in photos at the grave of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, where he smiled and gave a thumbs-up.

Running mate JD Vance tried to turn the backlash around on Wednesday during a campaign stop in Erie, Pennsylvania, slamming the press and deeming Vice President Kamala Harris "disgraceful" after her campaign called Trump's Arlington antics "pretty sad." "She wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up?" Vance said, per the Washington Post. "She can go to hell." In Trump's defense II: The candidate posted statements on Truth Social from some family members who'd been at Arlington to commemorate the third anniversary of the ISIS bombing that killed 13 US service members in Afghanistan, per CNN. "We had given our approval for President Trump's official videographer and photographer to attend the event, ensuring these sacred moments of remembrance were respectfully captured and so we can cherish these memories forever," a joint statement from those relatives read.