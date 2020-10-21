Trump Cuts 60 Minutes Interview Short, Calls It 'FAKE'

(Newser) – President Trump was interviewed for 60 Minutes Tuesday, for a segment airing this coming Sunday, and after multiple outlets reported the POTUS had abruptly cut the sit-down short, Trump offered his take on things. "I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about," he tweeted. "Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!" He also referenced the incident at a rally Tuesday night, promising the crowd they would "get a kick" out of "what we do" to the show. Per CNN, after halting the interview 45 minutes in, Trump also refused to participate in a joint "walk and talk" that had been planned with Mike Pence. Pence instead taped his interview solo.

Trump also tweeted video of a maskless Stahl. "Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come," he wrote. A CBS News official tells the Hill that the White House agreed to tape the interview "for archival purposes only"; it's not clear exactly what that means. The official also says Stahl wore a mask up until the time of the sit-down, and that the image tweeted by Trump was from immediately after the interview, before she had returned to her personal belongings to retrieve her mask. Another says all of the CBS staff had been tested for COVID. It's not clear what exactly transpired to cause the drama, nor how Trump might manage to leak the interview early. Sources tell Fox News Stahl was "extremely hostile," and a source who was in the room tells Politico Trump was "pissed." Per the site, Trump "was frustrated with the line of questioning and how the interview was being conducted."


