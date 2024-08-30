Elite Group of 401(k) Holders Breaks a New Record

Got a retirement plan in the seven figures? Consider yourself among a record-breaking group: A new report from Fidelity Investments says there are more US participants in 401(k) plans with balances over $1 million than ever, though the stats show that most Americans are "woefully unprepared" for their retirement years, per CBS News . The number of "401(k)-created millionaires" jumped 2.5% from the previous quarter, to 487,000 Americans, while individuals with IRAs that exceed $1 million rose 6%, to nearly 399,000 people.

Generation X has done particular well of late, with that demographic's IRA contributions emerging as the "highest observed in the last five years," per the Fidelity report. However, the average 401(k) account comes in at just $127,000. That's a 13% increase from the previous year, but a Northwestern survey from earlier this year suggests a typical American worker would need closer to $1.5 million to enjoy a decent retirement.

Axios notes that most Americans don't even have full-time jobs with employers who offer them 401(k) plans, and those who do simply can't swing socking away the maximum $23,000 per year ($30,500 for people 50 and older). But what if you do want to eventually become a 401(k) millionaire, and you have the opportunity to do so? Fidelity recommends starting up your plan as early as possible and contributing as consistently as you can over the decades, per CBS.