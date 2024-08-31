Seven Killed, Dozens Injured When Bus Flips in Mississippi

A commercial passenger bus driving through Mississippi on its way to Mexico ran off a highway and overturned early Saturday, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The accident occurred on Interstate 20 east of Vicksburg, CNN reports. A total of 37 people were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. A 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister were among those killed, per the AP. "Anytime you have people injured or killed, it's tragic, but when you have a situation like this where you have multiple fatalities and multiple injuries, it makes it even worse," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.