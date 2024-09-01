49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Shot During Robbery Attempt

A 23-year-old rookie receiver with the San Francisco 49ers is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt on Saturday, reports SFGate. Police say Ricky Pearsall was shot during an altercation with a would-be robber around 3:30pm near the San Francisco commercial hub of Union Square. A 17-year-old suspect is in custody. The unidentified teen also was shot, and his condition was not immediately disclosed, reports the AP. "A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect's gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. Only one shot was fired, he said.