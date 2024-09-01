Protests Across Israel Erupt in Grief, Anger

Demonstrations erupted across Israel on Sunday, with hundreds of thousands of protesters blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not winning the return of the hostages held by Hamas and angrily demanding he strike a deal now. As the protests after the announcement that six hostages' bodies had been found in a Gaza tunnel spread, the country's largest labor union said it would begin an open-ended strike on Monday. The protests appeared to be the largest since the war began 11 months ago, per the AP. Developments involved:

The killings : Israel's health ministry said Sunday that a forensic examination showed the hostages had been shot to death at close range between Thursday and Friday, per the New York Times. The military blamed Hamas. Hamas blamed Israel's bombings. "If President Biden is concerned about their lives, he must stop supporting this enemy with money and weapons," a statement from the militant group said.

: Israel's health ministry said Sunday that a forensic examination showed the hostages had been shot to death at close range between Thursday and Friday, per the New York Times. The military blamed Hamas. Hamas blamed Israel's bombings. "If President Biden is concerned about their lives, he must stop supporting this enemy with money and weapons," a statement from the militant group said. The protests : "Nothing is worse than knowing that they could have been saved," said Dana Loutaly, one of the protesters. "Sometimes it takes something so awful to shake people up and get them out into the streets." A group of people pouring into Tel Aviv streets chanted, "Alive, alive, we want them alive" to drums, per the Washington Post. Two elderly women said they've been at the protests every week. "But today is different," they said. The crowds' expressions mixed grief and anger.

: "Nothing is worse than knowing that they could have been saved," said Dana Loutaly, one of the protesters. "Sometimes it takes something so awful to shake people up and get them out into the streets." A group of people pouring into Tel Aviv streets chanted, "Alive, alive, we want them alive" to drums, per the Washington Post. Two elderly women said they've been at the protests every week. "But today is different," they said. The crowds' expressions mixed grief and anger. The families: "For 11 months, the government of Israel led by Netanyahu failed to do what is expected of a government—to bring its sons and daughters home," a group representing the families of hostages said in a statement. "Netanyahu: Enough of the excuses. Enough of the spin. Enough of the abandonment." The prime minister's office said he met with one of the families and asked for "forgiveness for not succeeding in bringing" their son home.