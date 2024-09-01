Six Hostages Taken by Gaza Found Dead

Six of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas last year were discovered dead in a Gaza tunnel, reports the BBC. The six included Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old with dual American citizenship whose parents spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August, per the Washington Post.

The six: The Israeli military said the six bodies were found in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, close to where another hostage was rescued last week, per the New York Times. "They were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short time before we reached them," said Israeli Read Adm. Daniel Hagari. The military named them as Golderg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sgt Ori Danino. They ranged in age from 23 to 40.