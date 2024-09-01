World / Israel-Hamas war Six Hostages Taken by Gaza Found Dead All six, including a man with dual American citizenship, were found in a Gaza tunnel By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 1, 2024 6:13 AM CDT Copied This combination of six photos shows hostages, from top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat. (The Hostages Families Forum via AP) See 4 more photos Six of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas last year were discovered dead in a Gaza tunnel, reports the BBC. The six included Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old with dual American citizenship whose parents spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August, per the Washington Post. The six: The Israeli military said the six bodies were found in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, close to where another hostage was rescued last week, per the New York Times. "They were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short time before we reached them," said Israeli Read Adm. Daniel Hagari. The military named them as Golderg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sgt Ori Danino. They ranged in age from 23 to 40. Hamas: The group blamed Israel for the deaths, faulting it for refusing to agree to a cease-fire. Netanyahu: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge, reports Reuters. "Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal," he said. Families: A group representing the families of hostages blamed Netanyahu and demanded that he address the nation and take responsibility. The six captives were "murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity," said the Hostages Families Forum. "The delay in signing the deal has led to their deaths and those of many other hostages," the statement added. Biden: President Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" by the death of American Goldberg-Polin, who was among those taken hostage last October at a music festival. "I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable," Biden said, per the BBC. Those left: The six deaths leaves 101 Israeli and foreign captives in Gaza by the count of Reuters, but about a third of those are known to be dead. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up See 4 more photos Report an error