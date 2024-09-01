Looming Large in 2024 Races: Piles of Crypto Cash

A report by the public advocacy group Public Citizen reveals a remarkable stat about political fundraising in 2024: Nearly half of all the money donated by corporations has come from cryptocurrency companies. That $119 million, mostly from the companies Coinbase and Ripple, has a unique quality: It is funneled to candidates of both parties, as long as they are pro-crypto. Most of the money goes to a super PAC called Fairshake, which then distributes it to candidates of its choice. Fairshake, for example, recently promised to funnel $25 million to 18 House candidates, nine from each party. This kind of funding is a result of the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court case allowing corporations to spend as much as they'd like to influence elections, provided the money go to Super PACs, not directly to candidates.