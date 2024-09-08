Yes, Your Toilet Paper Rolls Are Smaller

"Toilet paper is shrinkflation at its absolute worst," laments writer Mark Dent over at the Hustle. His deep dive into the ever-dwindling size of the rolls confirms what many have suspected for some time. Yes, your toilet paper is probably running out more quickly, and Dent has brought the receipts. He began by going on eBay and tracking down a package of Charmin Ultra from 1992 with 170 single-ply sheets per roll. By comparison, a regular roll today has 56 sheets and even a "double" roll 154, he writes. As part of his quest, Dent connected with consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky, whose collection of vintage TP goes back even further. In the '70s, a Charmin roll had 650 single-ply sheets, but began shrinking consistently over the years. It was down to 400 in 1979.