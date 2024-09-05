Cheney Makes Endorsement

Liz Cheney, a GOP congressional leader before being ostracized by the Republican Party over her opposition to its current nominee, announced Wednesday that she's endorsing the Democratic candidate for president. "Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris," Cheney said in a video posted on X . The video is of an appearance Cheney made at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy, NBC News reports.

The Harris campaign released the names of more than two dozen Republicans last month who are endorsing the Democrat. Also in August, hundreds of Republicans who worked for previous GOP nominees signed an open letter saying they're supporting Harris because another term for Trump "would be a disaster for our nation." Adam Kinzinger, another former Republican House member who served on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol with Cheney, endorsed Harris in a speech to the Democratic National Convention. The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney voted to impeach Trump over the riot.

Trump has attacked Cheney in response, at one point accusing her of treason and suggesting she face a military tribunal. Some Republicans who oppose Trump have said they'll vote for someone other than the Democratic or Republican nominee. "I don't believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names, particularly in swing states," Cheney said at Duke, per the New York Times. (More Liz Cheney stories.)