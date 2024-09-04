Convicted Felons Launch Lobbying Firm With Fake Names

Jay Klein and Bill Sanders founded a startup last year to meld artificial intelligence with Washington lobbying, quickly attracting big-name clients including Toyota. Along the way, several employees became suspicious of their bosses and discovered they're actually Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, a couple of convicted felons and far-right conspiracy theorists. Those LobbyMatic employees quit, Politico reports, after realizing whom they were working for. One discovered Klein was Wohl by taking a photo of him on the sly, then doing a Google image search.