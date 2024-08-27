Hundreds of Former Bush, McCain, Romney Staffers Endorse Harris

'The alternative ... is simply untenable'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 27, 2024 6:36 PM CDT
Hundreds of Former Bush, McCain, Romney Staffers Endorse Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Hundreds of Republicans who worked for the party's three presidential nominees before Donald Trump have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. In an open letter, former staffers from George W. Bush's administration and campaigns, joined by former staffers from the campaigns of John McCain and Mitt Romney, noted that they had warned four years that re-electing Trump "would be a disaster for our nation."

  • "We made those announcements months before lies about a stolen election became everyday talking points and six months before Trump incited an insurrection, cheering on a mob of sore losers and sycophants as they tried to use force to overturn the will of the American public," they wrote.
  • In the letter, first published Monday in USA Today, the former staffers said they were being joined for the first time by former George HW Bush staffers.

  • The Republican former staffers said they support the Democratic ticket despite policy differences, the Washington Post reports. "Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz," they wrote. "That's to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable."
  • In the letter, the former staffers urged other moderate Republicans and conservative independents to reject Trump and vote for Harris. "At home, another four years of Donald Trump's chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions," they wrote. "Abroad, democratic movements will be irreparably jeopardized as Trump and his acolyte JD Vance kowtow to dictators like Vladimir Putin while turning their backs on our allies."
  • In response to the letter, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the Post that the group "would rather see the country burn down than to see President Trump successfully return to the White House."
(More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X