Hundreds of Former Bush, McCain, Romney Staffers Endorse Harris

Hundreds of Republicans who worked for the party's three presidential nominees before Donald Trump have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. In an open letter, former staffers from George W. Bush's administration and campaigns, joined by former staffers from the campaigns of John McCain and Mitt Romney, noted that they had warned four years that re-electing Trump "would be a disaster for our nation."

"We made those announcements months before lies about a stolen election became everyday talking points and six months before Trump incited an insurrection, cheering on a mob of sore losers and sycophants as they tried to use force to overturn the will of the American public," they wrote.

In the letter, first published Monday in USA Today, the former staffers said they were being joined for the first time by former George HW Bush staffers.