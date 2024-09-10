Vance Pushes Unusual Claim About Haitians Living in Ohio

Police in Springfield, Ohio, have issued some unusual words of comfort for residents: Despite rumors to the contrary, they haven't received any reports of pets being abducted and eaten, reports the Springfield News-Sun. The claim originated in a viral, unsubstantiated post on a private Facebook group of Springfield residents (screenshot here) that pointed the blame at the city's growing population of Haitian immigrants. The claim has since gotten a boost from figures including JD Vance. Details:

Vance: "Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio," tweeted Vance, the running mate of Donald Trump who represents Ohio in the Senate. "Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?" Elon Musk was among those picking up on the pet-eating claims.