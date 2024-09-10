Politics / JD Vance Vance Pushes Unusual Claim About Haitians Living in Ohio Police in Springfield, Ohio, make clear they have no reports of pets being abducted and eaten By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 10, 2024 8:04 AM CDT Copied Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, talks with reporters as he visits the United States border with Mexico during a campaign event Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Zo? Meyers) Police in Springfield, Ohio, have issued some unusual words of comfort for residents: Despite rumors to the contrary, they haven't received any reports of pets being abducted and eaten, reports the Springfield News-Sun. The claim originated in a viral, unsubstantiated post on a private Facebook group of Springfield residents (screenshot here) that pointed the blame at the city's growing population of Haitian immigrants. The claim has since gotten a boost from figures including JD Vance. Details: Vance: "Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio," tweeted Vance, the running mate of Donald Trump who represents Ohio in the Senate. "Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?" Elon Musk was among those picking up on the pet-eating claims. Not happening: Springfield city manager Bryan Heck shot down the claim, as did police: "In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," Heck wrote in an email to the Hill. He added, however, that the rumors distracted from the city's real "problems with housing, resources for our schools, and an overwhelmed healthcare system" because of the immigrant influx. New arrivals: The city does indeed have a large Haitian population, with city officials estimating that 20,000 Haitians have arrived since the pandemic, reports the New York Times. A city FAQ explains they arrived legally under the Immigration Parole Program and were allowed to apply for temporary protected status (TPS). They are working legally "in various industries that are in great need of workers," says the FAQ page. The strain: The influx represents a sizable bump to Springfield, which had a population of about 58,000 in the 2020 census. "By most accounts, the immigrant community has helped revitalize the town," per the Times, but, as Heck noted, it has put a strain on existing housing, schools, and hospitals. Vance, Cruz: "Senator Vance has received a high volume of calls and emails over the past several weeks from concerned citizens in Springfield: his tweet is based on what he is hearing from them," says a spokesperson, who blamed VP Kamala Harris for the White House's immigration policies. In June, the US extended the TPS designation for Haiti, notes the Hill. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz also piled on, notes the Washington Post. He reposted a meme showing frightened cats with the text, "Please vote for Trump so Haitian immigrants don't eat us." (More JD Vance stories.) Report an error