Common Chemical May Trigger Early Puberty

For the first time, research has potentially linked early onset puberty to a common chemical found in home and beauty products. Experts have been raising the flag about precocious puberty for a while now as they've witnessed the average age that children start puberty continue to dip earlier and earlier. NBC News notes that while there are many theories on the why (including factors like obesity, diet, and socioeconomic status), science has largely lacked definitive answers. This new study published in the journal Endocrinology may have one of them. Here's the scoop:
- The compound: To start, the researchers trawled through a library of compounds to see which had the potential to disrupt puberty-related brain receptors. They found several, but one in particular called musk ambrette was earmarked for its common exposure to children as a fragrance through products and even some foods. "It's important to note that the study didn't find that musk ambrette actually causes early puberty—but it did find that it the potential to do so," per Women's Health.
- Triggering hormones: When testing musk ambrette on human cells and in fish larvae, researchers found that it prompted production of GnRH, a hormone that produces estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone and kickstarts the maturation of sex organs. "The ability of these compounds to stimulate these brain receptors raises the possibility that they may prematurely activate the reproductive axis in children," Dr. Natalie Shaw, an author of the study, tells TODAY.com.
- Earlier puberty: Children experiencing earlier puberty has been flagged for decades. According to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the onset of puberty in girls specifically has decreased by three months per decade since the late '70s (or an entire year over a 30-year period). There are some health risks associated with precocious puberty, including increased rates of breast cancer, diabetes, and heart disease in adulthood.
- Common products: TODAY notes that products containing musk ambrette include laundry detergents, air fresheners, cleaning products, perfumes, and shampoos—though it may be listed as a natural or synthetic fragrance on labels. Jasmine McDonald of the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health tells NBC you can still avoid it. "If you need a lotion, it can be scent-free. In the shower, you can avoid scented body washes and shampoos."
