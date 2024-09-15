Common Chemical May Trigger Early Puberty

For the first time, research has potentially linked early onset puberty to a common chemical found in home and beauty products. Experts have been raising the flag about precocious puberty for a while now as they've witnessed the average age that children start puberty continue to dip earlier and earlier. NBC News notes that while there are many theories on the why (including factors like obesity, diet, and socioeconomic status), science has largely lacked definitive answers. This new study published in the journal Endocrinology may have one of them. Here's the scoop: