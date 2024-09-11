Seniors Will Likely See Lowest COLA Since 2021

Inflation may be cooling, but so is the annual Social Security Cost of Living Allowance doled out to some 68 million American seniors. As NBC News reports, it looks like the 2025 COLA may be the most meager since 2021, even as older Americans still face rising costs. The official figure will be released by the Social Security Administration on Oct. 10. A look around:

How much is meager? We're talking 2.5%, or a bump of about $46.80 per month. The Senior Citizens League advocacy group and the nonpartisan think tank Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget both show identical numbers. For context, the Wall Street Journal notes that would be the lowest COLA since 2021, when there was a 1.9% bump. The COLA rose to 5.9% in 2022, and jumped to 8.7% in 2023.