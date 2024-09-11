School Shooting Suspect's Mom Releases Open Letter

The mother of Colt Gray, the 14-year-old boy accused of killing four people in a Georgia school shooting last week, says her "heart breaks" for the victims—but her son is "not a monster." In an open letter provided to CNN, Marcee Gray apologized to the victims' families. "To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart," she wrote. Students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed in the shooting last Wednesday. "If I could take the place of Mason and Christian, I would without a second thought," Gray wrote.