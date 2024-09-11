Escapee Penguin Pulls Off Quite a 'Miracle'

Pen-chan is a 6-year-old Cape penguin born in captivity in Japan who had no experience with the open ocean or predators. So as AFP reports, when she escaped an event on Aug. 25 on Himaka Island, there was little hope for her survival, much less her safe return. As rescuers began an immediate search, any optimism that she might be found alive dimmed further when a massive typhoon ripped through the area, dumping buckets of rain. And yet, on Sunday, Pen-chan was spotted very much alive—and very much 30 miles away from where she gave her handlers the slip.