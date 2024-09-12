Colorado Police Responding to Active Shooting Outside Denver

Police responded Thursday to what they say is an active shooting at an apartment building in the Denver suburb of Broomfield. Police released little information other than that officers have responded to shooting at the Arista Flats apartments and that the area wasn't safe, reports the AP. The city's SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and law enforcement from nearby communities are assisting, police said. A school near the scene, Jefferson Academy, has been locked down but is still open, reports the Express Tribune.