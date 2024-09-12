Colorado Police Responding to Active Shooting Outside Denver

Police responded Thursday to what they say is an active shooting at an apartment building in the Denver suburb of Broomfield. Police released little information other than that officers have responded to shooting at the Arista Flats apartments and that the area wasn't safe, reports the AP. The city's SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and law enforcement from nearby communities are assisting, police said. A school near the scene, Jefferson Academy, has been locked down but is still open, reports the Express Tribune.
"Officers are on scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING," police said on X. "The surrounding area is NOT SAFE." Shots were still being fired as of 7am local time, per CNN. As of around 9:30am local time, police added that, "The situation HAS NOT been resolved. Continue to shelter in place." Some people were evacuated, and police sent out a reverse emergency notification to area residents to shelter in place. Broomfield is a city of about 75,000 people roughly 15 miles northwest of Denver.
