Cop Who Ignored 'Courtesy Cards' Awarded $175K

A New York City police officer who took a stand against reckless drivers using the "courtesy cards"—aka "get out of jail free cards"—handed out by police unions has been awarded $175,000 in a lawsuit against the city. Mathew Bianchi says that when he was in a traffic unit in Staten Island, around half the drivers he pulled over produced one of the cards, which officers hand out to family and friends to get them out of low-level encounters with police, the Washington Post reports. He says officers can buy 30 cards a year for $1 each—and they sometimes exchange them for things like meal discounts. In the lawsuit, he said he was retaliated against after he started issuing tickets to people with the cards.