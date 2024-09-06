Feds Raid Homes of NYC Mayor's Top Aides

Federal agents have raided the homes of more people tied to New York Mayor Eric Adams' administration, including two deputy mayors. Early Wednesday, agents searched the home of romantic partners First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the home of Banks' brother, Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, reports Politico . The homes of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and mayoral adviser Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking police official, were also searched, per the Guardian . Various devices were seized during the searches, while at least seven NYPD members reportedly had their phones subpoenaed.

Sources suggest the actions are not part of federal investigations into whether Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the government of Turkey, which previously triggered raids at the homes of Adams' international affairs aide, Rana Abbasova, and top campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs, or into Adams' special adviser and campaign fundraiser Winnie Greco, whose homes were raided in February, per Politico. An NYPD rep confirmed there was "an investigation by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service," adding "the department is fully cooperating."

The chief counsel for Adams, a retired NYPD captain, said "investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation." "The goal is to follow the law," Adams, who is up for reelection next year, told reporters gathered at City Hall. "Whatever information that's needed, we're going to turn it over, and I'm going to continue to be the mayor of the City of New York." Political rivals, however, say a change is needed. "There is nothing more chaotic than a mayor distracted by his inner circle getting raided by the feds," says Scott Stringer, a former city comptroller who's running for mayor, per CNN. "You can't clean up this city's problems when your own house is a mess." (More Eric Adams stories.)