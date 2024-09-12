Billionaire Space-Walker Dropped Out of High School

The world's first commercial spacewalk took place on Tuesday morning, a private operation bankrolled by the first person who emerged from the SpaceX craft. That would be Jared Isaacman, a 41-year-old tech billionaire who is now the subject of plenty of coverage:

Dropout: Steve Jobs famously dropped out of college. Isaacman actually dropped out of high school before making his fortune, notes the BBC. He did so at the age of 16 because a New Jersey company for whom he'd been working part-time offered him a full-time IT job, according to a Forbes profile. Isaacman eventually got his GED as he worked out of his parents' basement.