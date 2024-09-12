Billionaire Space-Walker Dropped Out of High School

Jared Isaacman went on to become a tech entrepreneur with a passion for space
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2024 12:07 PM CDT
Commander Jared Isaacman speaks at a news conference after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.   (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The world's first commercial spacewalk took place on Tuesday morning, a private operation bankrolled by the first person who emerged from the SpaceX craft. That would be Jared Isaacman, a 41-year-old tech billionaire who is now the subject of plenty of coverage:

  • Dropout: Steve Jobs famously dropped out of college. Isaacman actually dropped out of high school before making his fortune, notes the BBC. He did so at the age of 16 because a New Jersey company for whom he'd been working part-time offered him a full-time IT job, according to a Forbes profile. Isaacman eventually got his GED as he worked out of his parents' basement.

  • No regrets: "I was a horrible student," Isaacman says in the Netflix docuseries Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, per the New York Post. "And I wasn't, like, happy in school, either."
  • His fortune: Isaacman founded the payment processing company Shift4Payments as a teen, and it now handles payments for restaurants and hotels including KFC, Arby's, Hilton, and Four Seasons. Forbes pegs his worth at $1.9 billion. He also founded Draken International in 2011, a defense firm that trains Air Force pilots, and he sold a majority stake to the firm Blackstone in 2019.
  • Thrill seeker: Isaacman completed the fastest round-the-world trip in a light jet in 2009, per the Post. The Forbes profile notes that he owns a MiG jet, which he flies "faster than the speed of sound" and "climbs mountains to unwind from non-stop, intense 80-plus-hour weeks."
  • Exclusive club: Isaacman, who is married with two children, is now one of only 267 people to have walked in space, notes the AP. Except for his three fellow crew members on this week's Polaris Dawn mission—Anna Menon, pilot Scott Poteet, and Sarah Gillis—the others were astronauts with their respective nations.
