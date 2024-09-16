Elon Musk Deletes Tweet About Assassinations

After news broke Sunday about an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Florida, Elon Musk responded in controversial fashion with a tweet that has since been deleted. Responding to a user who asked, "Why they want to kill Donald Trump?" Musk responded: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala," followed by a thinking-face emoji, reports the New York Times.

Backlash: Criticism quickly ensued, notes the Hill. For example, conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg called the tweet "appalling and indefensible," while former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger wondered, "What is wrong with this guy?!"