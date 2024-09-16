Son of Suspected Trump Gunman Defends His Father

The suspect in what is being investigated as another assassination attempt on Donald Trump has what the Washington Post aptly describes as a "quixotic past." Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, lives in Hawaii now, but spent much of his life in North Carolina. The Wall Street Journal similarly observes that he has "lived through years of apparent turmoil, brushes with the law, and failed attempts to link himself to some larger purpose," and it cites this from his LinkedIn profile:

"I would tremendously enjoy the invitation to join any monumental worthy cause to bring about real change in our world," he wrote. "I am certainly free to relocate to any remote location on the planet that might render the most positive impact."