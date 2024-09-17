Jerome Powell Has a Very Big Week

The Federal Reserve begins a highly anticipated two-day meeting on Tuesday in which the central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in four years. The big question is whether the cut to its benchmark rate—currently between 5.25% and 5.5%—will be one of a quarter-point or a half-point, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Current sentiment: A CNBC survey of economists, fund managers, and others in the industry shows that 84% expect a quarter-point cut and 16% expect the bigger cut.