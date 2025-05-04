States Where EV Drivers Save the Most, Least Money

Washington leads the pack, with Connecticut in last
Posted May 4, 2025 3:00 PM CDT
States Where EV Drivers Save the Most Money
An electric car is charging.   (Getty / Djordje Javonic)

Not having to pay high gas prices is a big reason many drivers switch to electric vehicles, and a new study by Texas electric company Payless Power finds that the savings is more pronounced in some states. The study crunches data on fuel and charging costs across the US and concludes that drivers in Washington state would end up saving the most on driving costs over a decade. Essentially, places that have high gas prices and low electricity costs fare the best, notes Quartz. The top 10:

Most savings:

  1. Washington, $18,055 savings over 10 years
  2. Nevada, $15,276
  3. Oregon, $14,481
  4. Alaska, $13,933
  5. California, $13,549
  6. Arizona, $13,399
  7. New York, $13,165
  8. Illinois, $12,780
  9. Utah, $12,447
  10. Florida, $12,370

Least savings:

  1. Texas, $9,193
  2. Oklahoma, $8,863
  3. Virginia, $8,393
  4. Massachusetts, $7,644
  5. Maine, $6,843
  6. New Mexico, $6,709
  7. Rhode Island, $6,382
  8. Nebraska, $6,331
  9. Alabama, $6,132
  10. Connecticut, $5,407
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

