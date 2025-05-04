States Where EV Drivers Save the Most, Least Money

Not having to pay high gas prices is a big reason many drivers switch to electric vehicles, and a new study by Texas electric company Payless Power finds that the savings is more pronounced in some states. The study crunches data on fuel and charging costs across the US and concludes that drivers in Washington state would end up saving the most on driving costs over a decade. Essentially, places that have high gas prices and low electricity costs fare the best, notes Quartz. The top 10:



Most savings:



Washington, $18,055 savings over 10 years Nevada, $15,276 Oregon, $14,481 Alaska, $13,933 California, $13,549 Arizona, $13,399 New York, $13,165 Illinois, $12,780 Utah, $12,447 Florida, $12,370