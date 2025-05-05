Wall Street Breaks 9-Day Winning Streak

Oil prices fell to a four-year low as the OPEC+ group announced plans to increase output. The group of eight oil-producing nations said over the weekend that it will raise its output by 411,000 barrels per day as of June 1, the AP reports. US benchmark crude oil fell 2% to about $57 a barrel.

There were slightly more gainers than losers within the S&P 500 index, but the market was weighed down by losses in technology stocks and other big companies. Apple slumped 3.2%, while Amazon fell 1.9%. Tesla fell 2.4%.

The latest salvo in the trade war from Trump came Sunday night in a post on Truth Social. He said he has authorized a 100% tariff on movies that are produced outside of the US. The impact is unclear, as it is common for films to include production at multiple locations around the world. Netflix slumped 1.9% and Warner Bros. Discovery fell 2%.

Shoemakers posted gains following the announcement that Skechers is being acquired for $9 billion and taken private by the investment firm by 3G Capital. Skechers jumped 24.4%, while Crocs rose 3.4%. Deckers Outdoor, which owns the Ugg and Teva brands, rose 1.2%.

