Trump Unveils His Latest Venture: Crypto

"Crypto is one of those things we have to do," Donald Trump said in an X livestream on Monday, flanked by sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. "Whether we like it or not, I have to do it." The GOP presidential nominee has now officially introduced World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture the New York Times calls "a project that has already raised concerns about the former president's conflicts of interest and even alarmed some of his most vocal supporters in the industry."

Details: There aren't many so far. The Times reports that WLF's "exact purpose remains unclear" and that "no official launch date has been set," and Trump himself didn't speak explicitly about it. But the AP notes the company "is expected to be a borrowing and lending service used to trade cryptocurrencies," which sources confirm with the Times.