The Financial Question Driving Wednesday: How Big?

Wednesday marks a long-awaited day: the Fed's first rate cut since the COVID pandemic began will likely be announced at 2pm ET. But while there is near-certainty a cut is coming to the current key interest rate of 5.3%, the size of the cut remains murkier.

CNN notes that "Wall Street and economists" are typically aligned on expectations, but that's not the case this time around: CNBC surveyed 27 economists, fund managers, and strategists and found 84% expect a 0.25% cut, with 16% expecting double that. But the fed futures market is more squarely in the latter camp, with 65% expecting a 0.5% cut. CNN reports the shift among investors has occurred in the last couple of days.

CNBC also asked respondents to predict where rates will land at year's end (4.6%) and at the end of 2025 (3.7%). The futures market predicted 4.1% and 2.8%.