This Nebraskan May Affect the 2024 Vote in a Big Way

A bizarre political scenario is playing out in Nebraska with potentially huge implications for the 2024 presidential vote. And at the moment, a single state senator appears to hold all the cards. The situation, which revolves around how the state allocates its five electoral votes, takes a little unpacking:

Current rules: Nebraska doesn't use a winner-take-all approach to awarding its electoral votes, reports Axios. Instead, some are doled out by congressional districts. (Maine is the only other state to do this.) Assuming this doesn't change, Donald Trump would likely take four of the votes, while Kamala Harris would pick up one for the district around Omaha.