Suggested 28th Amendment Focuses on a Terror Attack

The Constitution has been amended 27 times, and a proposed 28th one has a sobering theme: A bipartisan group in Congress wants the nation to be better prepared for a mass casualty event in DC. The four have proposed what they call a "continuity amendment" that would allow members of Congress to be quickly replaced should at least 100 seats suddenly become vacant, reports the Washington Post.

Current rules: Under ordinary circumstances, an open House seat must be filed by special election, a process that can take months. In the wake of 9/11, a new law stipulates that seats must be filled within 49 days of a mass casualty event resulting in at least 100 vacancies, per Roll Call.